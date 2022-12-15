Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) fell 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $106.56 and last traded at $107.09. 31,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,210,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.04.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,355,000 after buying an additional 482,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after buying an additional 43,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,034,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,480,000 after buying an additional 933,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

