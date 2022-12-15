Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cenntro Electric Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CENN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,762,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,133. Cenntro Electric Group has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27.

Get Cenntro Electric Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cenntro Electric Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cenntro Electric Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 49,117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cenntro Electric Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cenntro Electric Group by 74.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.