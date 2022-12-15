Centamin’s (CEY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 123 ($1.51) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.02) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 125.20 ($1.54).

Shares of CEY stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 108.70 ($1.33). 1,757,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,473. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.59. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 74.18 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 112.40 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

