CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,760,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07.

Insider Activity

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,720,000 after buying an additional 703,479 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after buying an additional 572,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNP. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.54.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.