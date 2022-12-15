Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down to $5.05

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $4.86. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 450 shares.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

