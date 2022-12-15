Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down to $5.05

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $4.86. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 450 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth $204,000. 37.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

