Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 138.1% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Central Securities Price Performance
Central Securities stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. Central Securities has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $44.92.
Central Securities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 6.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Central Securities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Central Securities by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Central Securities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in Central Securities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Central Securities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.
