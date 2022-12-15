Charles Wickers Sells 10,893 Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rover Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $815.86 million, a P/E ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,681,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 388,655 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 3,038,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,533,000 after buying an additional 643,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 135.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,725,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 137.1% in the first quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,903,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after buying an additional 1,679,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rover Group Company Profile

ROVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rover Group to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

