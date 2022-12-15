Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s current price.

CHGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of CHGG opened at $28.73 on Thursday. Chegg has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

In other news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1,062.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at $31,444,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 757.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,689,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,260 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 60.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,256,000 after buying an additional 979,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,305,000 after buying an additional 615,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.