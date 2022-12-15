Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,500 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 571,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.6 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

