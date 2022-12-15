Chiliz Market Capitalization Hits $895.23 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $895.23 million and approximately $248.90 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,378,353 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

