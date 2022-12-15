China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the November 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CSUAY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.56. 10,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.20. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

About China Shenhua Energy

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.