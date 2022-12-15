Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Price Target Increased to 550.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from 475.00 to 550.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CHYHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DNB Markets cut shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.09. 78,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,934. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $21.40.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

