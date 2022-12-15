Chris Edmunds Buys 9,500 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) CAO Chris Edmunds purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,387.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Redwire Price Performance

Shares of Redwire stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. Redwire Co. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Redwire alerts:

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Redwire had a negative net margin of 80.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.37%. The firm had revenue of $37.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

About Redwire

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwire during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 105.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

See Also

