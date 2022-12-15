Christian Klemt Sells 2,608 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,608 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $58,288.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

uniQure Stock Performance

uniQure stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $28.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on QURE. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

uniQure Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in uniQure by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in uniQure by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in uniQure by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in uniQure by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

