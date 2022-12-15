Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.53. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 285,652 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The company has a market cap of $35.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 137,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

