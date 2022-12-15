Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.53. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 285,652 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 7.8 %
The company has a market cap of $35.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.
Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.