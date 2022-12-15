CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Short Interest Update

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,485,300 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 24,817,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) stock remained flat at 0.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.33. CIFI Holdings has a 52-week low of 0.33 and a 52-week high of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DBS Vickers lowered CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. China Renaissance downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 2.10.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

