Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.05

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.27. Cineplex shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 980 shares traded.

CPXGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

