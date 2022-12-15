CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.
CI&T Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE CINT opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. CI&T has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $19.08.
CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
