CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

CI&T Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE CINT opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. CI&T has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth about $192,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

