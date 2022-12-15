CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $7.12

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $6.71. CI&T shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CI&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.