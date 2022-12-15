CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $7.12

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $6.71. CI&T shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CI&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday.

CI&T Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CI&T Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CI&T in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Featured Articles

