Citigroup Initiates Coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €144.00 ($151.58) to €150.00 ($157.89) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($205.26) to €185.00 ($194.74) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($205.26) to €185.00 ($194.74) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $98.34 on Monday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

