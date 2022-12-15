Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires 423 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,266,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GLTR stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,056. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.01.

