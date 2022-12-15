Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $256,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 28,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,025. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02.

