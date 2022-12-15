Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.55. 86,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,139. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

