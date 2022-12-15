Clarus Wealth Advisors Invests $452,000 in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 3.06% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $645,000. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $1,568,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 658.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 107,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.78. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,346. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $20.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.