Clarus Wealth Advisors Invests $904,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

QQQ traded down $8.61 on Thursday, reaching $277.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,005,211. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

