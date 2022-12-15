Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Up 34.6% in November

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 943,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Clearfield Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ CLFD traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average of $94.94. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $134.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Clearfield Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

