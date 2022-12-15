CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Update

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,049,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CMG Holdings Group Stock Performance

CMGO stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 847,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,073. CMG Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

