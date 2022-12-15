Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CODX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CODX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,305. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $77.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of -1.11.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

Further Reading

