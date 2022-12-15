Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 892,100 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 735,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CGNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 26.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 31,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 134.1% during the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 45,875 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,207. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $169.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.41. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.18). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

