Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FOF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.66. 79,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,301. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

