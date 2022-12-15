Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.61. 42,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
