Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.61. 42,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 82,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 46,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,323 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

