Coho Partners Ltd. Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $170,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 913,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,106,000 after acquiring an additional 168,919 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% in the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.1% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $9.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $557.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,098. The firm has a market cap of $218.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $527.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

