Coho Partners Ltd. Buys 48,375 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,275,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 3.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $190,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 895,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,617,000 after acquiring an additional 138,775 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,121. The company has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

