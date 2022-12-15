Coho Partners Ltd. Has $133.17 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,734,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,865 shares during the period. Perrigo makes up approximately 2.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $133,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,149,000 after acquiring an additional 460,102 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,750,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,602,000 after acquiring an additional 289,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,046,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,906. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -165.08%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

