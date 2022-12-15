Coho Partners Ltd. Has $257.73 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,513 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 4.8% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Dollar General worth $257,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,887,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $245.90. 8,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.29.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

