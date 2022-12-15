Coho Partners Ltd. Increases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,748 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $20,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DGX traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.27. 3,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.91.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

