Coho Partners Ltd. Increases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,580,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,292 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises 2.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Kroger worth $112,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its holdings in Kroger by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 44,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,352,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Kroger Trading Down 1.6 %

Kroger stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

