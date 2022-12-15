Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 39,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,689,952. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

