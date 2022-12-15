Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,313 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,812,000 after buying an additional 1,570,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after buying an additional 1,369,318 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.76. The company had a trading volume of 66,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.74. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

