CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Cut to $10.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s current price.

COMM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

COMM opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.77. CommScope has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 2,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CommScope by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

