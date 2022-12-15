Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,223,360,000 after purchasing an additional 331,447 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after buying an additional 205,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after buying an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $212.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

