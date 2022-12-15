Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Kroger were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger Stock Down 1.5 %

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Kroger stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.