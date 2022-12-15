Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,052 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 841.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $109.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average is $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.