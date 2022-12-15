Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 1,544 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 84.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

