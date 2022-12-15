Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 200 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Welltower were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Welltower Stock Up 1.6 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of WELL stock opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

