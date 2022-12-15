Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 293 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.1% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 82.6% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $274.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.49. The stock has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.