Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Citigroup by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of C opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

