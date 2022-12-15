Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.79. 49,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,656,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
SID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
